Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) CEO Andrew Cheng Sells 25,000 Shares

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) CEO Andrew Cheng sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.94, for a total transaction of $948,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,010,976.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Andrew Cheng also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 1st, Andrew Cheng sold 25,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $1,166,250.00.

On Wednesday, February 1st, Andrew Cheng sold 25,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $1,226,500.00.

Akero Therapeutics Stock Performance

AKRO stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.89. The stock had a trading volume of 602,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,456. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.64. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.52 and a 52-week high of $54.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 18.61 and a current ratio of 18.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -12.63 and a beta of -0.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 9.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 268.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Akero Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics, Inc operates as a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis company, which engages in developing pioneering medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The firm’s lead product candidate, efruxifermin (EFX), is an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, or FGF21, which is an endogenously expressed hormone that protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates and proteins throughout the body.

