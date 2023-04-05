Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) CEO Andrew Cheng Sells 25,000 Shares

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) CEO Andrew Cheng sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.94, for a total transaction of $948,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,010,976.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Andrew Cheng also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 1st, Andrew Cheng sold 25,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $1,166,250.00.
- On Wednesday, February 1st, Andrew Cheng sold 25,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $1,226,500.00.
Akero Therapeutics Stock Performance
AKRO stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.89. The stock had a trading volume of 602,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,456. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.64. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.52 and a 52-week high of $54.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 18.61 and a current ratio of 18.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -12.63 and a beta of -0.94.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Akero Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th.
About Akero Therapeutics
Akero Therapeutics, Inc operates as a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis company, which engages in developing pioneering medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The firm’s lead product candidate, efruxifermin (EFX), is an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, or FGF21, which is an endogenously expressed hormone that protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates and proteins throughout the body.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Akero Therapeutics (AKRO)
- Penny Stock Wag! Group Co. Has Solid Sell-Side Support
- Staples Stocks Get Lift From Conagra Results, New Highs In Sight
- SGH Bottomed, But Can It Reverse And Move Higher?
- Is Pinterest Showing Signs of an Improving Ad Market?
- At 3x Earnings, Avis Budget Is Worth Taking for a Spin
Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.