Alamo Group Inc. (ALG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 on May 1st

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th.

Alamo Group has increased its dividend by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Alamo Group has a dividend payout ratio of 8.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Alamo Group to earn $10.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.3%.

Alamo Group Trading Down 4.1 %

ALG stock opened at $176.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Alamo Group has a 12 month low of $108.35 and a 12 month high of $186.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $169.66 and its 200 day moving average is $152.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

ALG has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Alamo Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson raised Alamo Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $173.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

In related news, VP Janet S. Pollock sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.40, for a total value of $27,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,122.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Janet S. Pollock sold 150 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.40, for a total value of $27,060.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,122.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Edward Rizzuti sold 394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.21, for a total transaction of $72,578.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,812.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alamo Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 113,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Alamo Group by 82.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 7,226 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Alamo Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

About Alamo Group

(Get Rating)

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

Featured Stories

