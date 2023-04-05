Alesco Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 7,600 SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

Alesco Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 18.2% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $21,191,000. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 43,478.4% in the 4th quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 32,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 32,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 25,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF stock opened at $26.74 on Wednesday. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $22.90 and a 52-week high of $34.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.34.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.