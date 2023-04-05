Alesco Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Alesco Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 5,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $2,088,000. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 5,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 37,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,314,000 after acquiring an additional 13,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $187.98 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $150.57 and a 52 week high of $188.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.76.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

