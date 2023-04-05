Alesco Advisors LLC Sells 80 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Alesco Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stableford Capital II LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 358,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,682,000 after acquiring an additional 24,044 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 23.3% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,630,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,693,000 after purchasing an additional 308,199 shares during the period.

Shares of IWB opened at $224.48 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $192.01 and a 12 month high of $253.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $221.66 and its 200-day moving average is $215.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

