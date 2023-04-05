Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Stake Boosted by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $5,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ARE. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 96.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

NYSE:ARE opened at $124.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.40. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.94 and a 1 year high of $206.65.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($1.82). The firm had revenue of $670.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.21 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 20.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.63.

Insider Activity at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other news, Director Hunter Kass sold 3,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.45, for a total transaction of $636,812.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,710,482.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Hunter Kass sold 3,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.45, for a total value of $636,812.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,710,482.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.21, for a total value of $551,458.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,005 shares in the company, valued at $11,203,906.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,101 shares of company stock valued at $2,700,271 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

(Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc engages in the business of providing space for lease. The firm is also an owner, operator, and developer of life science, agrotechnology, and technology campuses in Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.