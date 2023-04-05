Algorand (ALGO) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $56.67 Million

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. In the last week, Algorand has traded down 6% against the US dollar. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000774 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Algorand has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion and approximately $56.67 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00063495 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00040413 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000236 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00007211 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00017783 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001271 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000544 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,398,068,926 coins and its circulating supply is 7,195,255,489 coins. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

