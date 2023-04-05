Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.A) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.A – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$49.79. Alimentation Couche-Tard shares last traded at C$49.63, with a volume of 36,229 shares.
Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Up 1.6 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.62, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$49.63. The company has a market capitalization of C$52.79 billion and a PE ratio of 15.99.
About Alimentation Couche-Tard
Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.
