Alliance Trust (LON:ATST) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $995.07

Alliance Trust PLC (LON:ATST)'s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 995.07 ($12.36) and traded as low as GBX 975 ($12.11). Alliance Trust shares last traded at GBX 981 ($12.18), with a volume of 544,768 shares changing hands.

Alliance Trust Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 994.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 969.77. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,204.94 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.14.

Alliance Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.07) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Alliance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,962.96%.

Alliance Trust Company Profile

Alliance Trust PLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail investors and institutional investors. It invests in public equity markets. Alliance Trust PLC was founded on April 21, 1888 and is based in Dundee, United Kingdom with an additional office in London, United Kingdom.

