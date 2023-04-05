Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (ERC) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 13th

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0669 per share on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.
Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.2% per year over the last three years.
Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN:ERC opened at $9.16 on Wednesday. Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 12-month low of $8.27 and a 12-month high of $10.66.
About Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund
Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a mix of non-investment-grade corporate debt securities, including bank loan securities, foreign and emerging markets debt securities, adjustable and fixed-rate mortgages, and investment-grade corporate bonds.
