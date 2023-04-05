Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (ERC) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 13th

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0669 per share on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.2% per year over the last three years.

Get Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund alerts:

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:ERC opened at $9.16 on Wednesday. Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 12-month low of $8.27 and a 12-month high of $10.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund

About Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 141,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000.

(Get Rating)

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a mix of non-investment-grade corporate debt securities, including bank loan securities, foreign and emerging markets debt securities, adjustable and fixed-rate mortgages, and investment-grade corporate bonds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.