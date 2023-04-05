Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) PT Lowered to $22.00

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $22.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 13.15% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ally Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.08.

Shares of NYSE ALLY traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.33. The stock had a trading volume of 476,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,304,707. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Ally Financial has a fifty-two week low of $21.58 and a fifty-two week high of $45.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.72. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.34.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 20.34%. Research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Ally Financial during the first quarter worth $214,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Ally Financial during the first quarter worth $261,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ally Financial in the first quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 1.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 291,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,099 shares during the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ally Financial, Inc engages in the provision of online banking, securities brokerage, and investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, Corporate Finance Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Automotive Finance Operations segment offers retail installment sales contracts, loans, and operating leases, offering term loans to dealers, financing dealer floor plans and other lines of credit to dealers, warehouse lines to automotive retailers, fleet financing, providing financing to companies and municipalities for the purchase or lease of vehicles, and vehicle-remarketing services.

