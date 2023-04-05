ALPS O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OEUR) Shares Up 0.2%

ALPS O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OEUR – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.94 and last traded at $26.94. 3,815 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $26.89.

ALPS O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $45.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.74 and its 200-day moving average is $23.90.

ALPS O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The ALPS O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF Shares (OEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend index. The fund selects and weights large and mid-cap Europe stocks based on three factors: high quality, low volatility, and high dividend yield. OEUR was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by ALPS.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS O'Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS O'Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.