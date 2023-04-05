Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) Price Target Cut to $9.00

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 80.00% from the stock’s current price.

AMPS has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Altus Power from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Altus Power from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Altus Power in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

AMPS stock opened at $5.00 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.87. Altus Power has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $14.72. The company has a market capitalization of $800.20 million, a PE ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Altus Power by 94.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 54,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 26,300 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,380,000. 43.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, originates, develops, owns, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. The company serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

