Alvarium Tiedemann (NASDAQ:ALTI) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.52

Alvarium Tiedemann Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.52 and traded as high as $12.80. Alvarium Tiedemann shares last traded at $12.70, with a volume of 47,904 shares changing hands.

Alvarium Tiedemann Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.60.

Get Alvarium Tiedemann alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Peter Yu bought 25,000 shares of Alvarium Tiedemann stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.50 per share, with a total value of $237,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,459,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,363,274. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Peter Yu purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.50 per share, for a total transaction of $237,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,459,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,363,274. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bertrand P. Grabowski sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $118,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 148,166 shares of company stock valued at $1,409,127.

Alvarium Tiedemann Company Profile

Altair Nanotechnologies Inc is engaged in the business of developing, manufacturing and selling its nano lithium titanate battery products and providing related design, installation and test services. The Company’s primary focus is marketing its large-scale energy storage solutions to power companies and electric grid operators throughout the world.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alvarium Tiedemann Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alvarium Tiedemann and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.