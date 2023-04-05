American Asset Management Inc. Buys New Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

American Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 550 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000. Costco Wholesale comprises 0.3% of American Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 731 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 17,261 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,880,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. TLW Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. TLW Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,679 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 2,373 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total value of $733,425.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,934,972.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total transaction of $733,425.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,934,972.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total value of $999,505.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at $12,252,162. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,068 shares of company stock valued at $2,992,156 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 0.2 %

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COST. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, March 10th. TheStreet upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $550.16.

Shares of COST traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $496.59. The stock had a trading volume of 687,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,936,054. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $220.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $495.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $489.34. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $406.51 and a 12-month high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $55.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.45%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

