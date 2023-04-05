American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Trading 2.4% Higher

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $93.74 and last traded at $93.39. 431,043 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 2,901,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating and a $82.50 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on American Electric Power from $107.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Bank of America cut American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.96.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $48.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 73.61%.

Insider Activity at American Electric Power

In related news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 51,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.44, for a total transaction of $4,564,480.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 143,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,838,843.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 51,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.44, for a total transaction of $4,564,480.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 143,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,838,843.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 6,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $630,651.03. Following the sale, the insider now owns 143,547 shares in the company, valued at $12,975,213.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,894 shares of company stock worth $6,090,385. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Electric Power

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

