American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio cut its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 585,639 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 12,669 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in American Express were worth $86,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AXP. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 129,548 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $19,141,000 after buying an additional 7,865 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in American Express by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,475 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,535 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth $227,000. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AXP traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $161.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 647,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,595,264. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $130.65 and a fifty-two week high of $192.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $119.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $170.31 and a 200-day moving average of $156.04.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.11). American Express had a return on equity of 31.76% and a net margin of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 8th that allows the company to buyback 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the payment services company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 21.14%.

In other American Express news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $5,186,216.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,557 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,054.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other American Express news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total value of $952,181.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,493.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $5,186,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,557 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,054.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,361 shares of company stock worth $8,773,678 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on American Express from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $159.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.33.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

