American Lithium (CVE:LI) Shares Down 6%

American Lithium Corp. (CVE:LI – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$2.63 and last traded at C$2.67. 126,325 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 862,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.84.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
LI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Eight Capital upped their price target on shares of American Lithium from C$8.25 to C$8.40 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of American Lithium from C$6.25 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.
American Lithium Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 17.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of C$560.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.80 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$3.88 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.01.
About American Lithium
American Lithium Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. It principally focuses on the TLC Claystones project covering an area of approximately 5,052 hectares located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru.
Read More
- Staples Stocks Get Lift From Conagra Results, New Highs In Sight
- SGH Bottomed, But Can It Reverse And Move Higher?
- Is Pinterest Showing Signs of an Improving Ad Market?
- At 3x Earnings, Avis Budget Is Worth Taking for a Spin
- Toyota Is The Reliable Value Car Play
Receive News & Ratings for American Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.