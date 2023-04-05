American Lithium (CVE:LI) Shares Down 6%

American Lithium Corp. (CVE:LI – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$2.63 and last traded at C$2.67. 126,325 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 862,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.84.

LI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Eight Capital upped their price target on shares of American Lithium from C$8.25 to C$8.40 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of American Lithium from C$6.25 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 17.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of C$560.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.80 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$3.88 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.01.

American Lithium ( CVE:LI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.01). Equities research analysts expect that American Lithium Corp. will post -0.0691633 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Lithium Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. It principally focuses on the TLC Claystones project covering an area of approximately 5,052 hectares located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru.

