American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Stock Performance

Shares of American Shared Hospital Services stock opened at $2.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. American Shared Hospital Services has a twelve month low of $2.18 and a twelve month high of $3.75. The stock has a market cap of $17.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.12 and its 200 day moving average is $2.90.

Institutional Trading of American Shared Hospital Services

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMS. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services during the 4th quarter worth about $470,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 158,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,899 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

About American Shared Hospital Services

American Shared Hospital Services engages in leasing radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to healthcare providers. Its equipment includes Gamma Knife, PBRT, and IGRT. The Gamma Knife radiosurgery equipment is a non-invasive treatment for malignant and benign brain tumors, vascular malformations and trigeminal neuralgia.

