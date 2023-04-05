American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.90. American Shared Hospital Services shares last traded at $2.90, with a volume of 41,375 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Shared Hospital Services in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

American Shared Hospital Services Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a market cap of $17.35 million, a P/E ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Shared Hospital Services

American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMS. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 26.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 158,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 5,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $470,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

American Shared Hospital Services engages in leasing radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to healthcare providers. Its equipment includes Gamma Knife, PBRT, and IGRT. The Gamma Knife radiosurgery equipment is a non-invasive treatment for malignant and benign brain tumors, vascular malformations and trigeminal neuralgia.

