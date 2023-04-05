American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.90. American Shared Hospital Services shares last traded at $2.90, with a volume of 41,375 shares trading hands.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Shared Hospital Services in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
American Shared Hospital Services Trading Up 0.7 %
The company has a market cap of $17.35 million, a P/E ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95.
American Shared Hospital Services engages in leasing radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to healthcare providers. Its equipment includes Gamma Knife, PBRT, and IGRT. The Gamma Knife radiosurgery equipment is a non-invasive treatment for malignant and benign brain tumors, vascular malformations and trigeminal neuralgia.
