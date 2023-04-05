American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) is Barton Investment Management’s 8th Largest Position

Barton Investment Management reduced its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,630 shares during the period. American Tower comprises approximately 4.7% of Barton Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Barton Investment Management’s holdings in American Tower were worth $24,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 379.3% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMT has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $278.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.76.

American Tower Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $203.45 on Wednesday. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $178.17 and a 1 year high of $282.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $205.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.45. The stock has a market cap of $94.74 billion, a PE ratio of 52.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.57.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($3.63). American Tower had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 162.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $380,128.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,099 shares in the company, valued at $4,830,620.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.25, for a total transaction of $371,385.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,005,685.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $380,128.01. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,099 shares in the company, valued at $4,830,620.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,587 shares of company stock worth $1,947,849. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About American Tower



American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

