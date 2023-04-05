AMF Tjanstepension AB Cuts Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

AMF Tjanstepension AB reduced its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 55.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 471,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 581,950 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $25,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 4,920.1% during the third quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 4,487,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after buying an additional 4,398,110 shares during the period. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the third quarter worth approximately $120,382,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 199.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,505,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $125,872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333,583 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 178.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,547,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $127,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271,485 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 13.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,703,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $635,545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058,147 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 36,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $2,118,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,846,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 36,850 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $2,118,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,846,037.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 33,063 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.99, for a total value of $1,884,260.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,051,298.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 265,453 shares of company stock valued at $14,955,915 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SLB traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.14. 2,884,076 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,783,939. The company has a market cap of $71.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.76. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $30.65 and a 1 year high of $62.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm had revenue of $7.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Friday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. HSBC boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $56.80 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Benchmark began coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.13.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

See Also

