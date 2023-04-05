AMF Tjanstepension AB Grows Stock Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $14,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,908,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,028,000 after buying an additional 2,254,472 shares in the last quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,913,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,840,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,270,000 after acquiring an additional 650,540 shares in the last quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 114.3% during the 3rd quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC now owns 1,165,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,597,000 after purchasing an additional 621,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,200,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,433,000 after purchasing an additional 583,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on HLT. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $153.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.73.

Insider Transactions at Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

In related news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 32,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $4,960,012.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 221,037 shares in the company, valued at $33,361,114.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

HLT stock traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.91. The company had a trading volume of 591,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,644,359. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.41 and a 52 week high of $167.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.31. The company has a market capitalization of $36.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.23.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.39. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 155.17% and a net margin of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.22%.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management and Franchise segment operates hotels of third-party owners.

