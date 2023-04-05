AMF Tjanstepension AB Has $100.51 Million Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 464.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 741,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 609,726 shares during the period. Allstate accounts for about 1.2% of AMF Tjanstepension AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. AMF Tjanstepension AB owned approximately 0.28% of Allstate worth $100,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Allstate by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. 77.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Allstate stock traded up $1.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.32. 319,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,919,330. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $123.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.55. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $103.20 and a 1-year high of $144.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.45 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is -66.92%.

ALL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair upgraded Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Allstate from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Allstate from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Allstate from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Allstate from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.54.

In other news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total value of $3,951,735.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,236,512.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

