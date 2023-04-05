AMF Tjanstepension AB Has $28.48 Million Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

AMF Tjanstepension AB cut its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 651,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,740 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $28,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 31,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 7,116 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 354,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,453,000 after purchasing an additional 21,555 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 187.8% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 5,130 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 130,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,683,000 after purchasing an additional 27,897 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $34.88. 4,129,643 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,796,569. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $32.72 and a one year high of $53.88. The company has a market capitalization of $53.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.67 and a 200 day moving average of $43.52.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 51.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on USB. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Sunday, February 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $77.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.68.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

