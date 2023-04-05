AMF Tjanstepension AB Increases Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 56.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 779,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 280,446 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $64,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth about $34,000. 73.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 51,144 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $4,106,863.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 51,144 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $4,106,863.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marianne Catherine Brown purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.47 per share, for a total transaction of $267,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,844.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 81,000 shares of company stock worth $4,706,960 and sold 728,106 shares worth $58,067,403. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SCHW. Credit Suisse Group raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $81.50 to $67.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

Shares of SCHW stock traded down $1.30 on Wednesday, reaching $48.70. 15,500,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,981,186. The company has a market cap of $87.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 34.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

