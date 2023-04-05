AMF Tjanstepension AB Makes New $12.15 Million Investment in FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY)

AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new position in FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,152,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of FREYR Battery by 653.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in FREYR Battery by 158.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FREYR Battery by 44.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in FREYR Battery in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in FREYR Battery by 15.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FREYR Battery stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.90. 882,110 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,748,813. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.83. FREYR Battery has a 52-week low of $6.42 and a 52-week high of $16.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 0.69.

FREYR Battery ( NYSE:FREY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.27). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that FREYR Battery will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of FREYR Battery from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a research report on Friday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of FREYR Battery from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $26.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.60.

FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for stationary energy storage, electric mobility, and marine applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.

