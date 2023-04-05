AMF Tjanstepension AB Sells 53,480 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

AMF Tjanstepension AB decreased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,673 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 53,480 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Adobe were worth $58,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Adobe by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,170,306 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $10,779,668,000 after purchasing an additional 146,288 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Adobe by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,620,262 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,124,296,000 after purchasing an additional 71,250 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Adobe by 1.1% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,930,964 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,907,401,000 after purchasing an additional 76,097 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Adobe by 0.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,625,238 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,327,056,000 after purchasing an additional 22,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its position in Adobe by 22.4% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,963,024 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,104,541,000 after purchasing an additional 542,902 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $6.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $378.33. The stock had a trading volume of 853,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,003,132. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $455.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $359.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $334.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $173.49 billion, a PE ratio of 37.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ADBE. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $337.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $388.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total transaction of $1,025,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 380,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,084,788.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total transaction of $5,199,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,717,044.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total value of $1,025,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 380,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,084,788.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,747 shares of company stock valued at $7,915,709. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

