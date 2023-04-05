Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Acquired by Riverview Trust Co

Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 572.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,211 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 497.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 633 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 33.1% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 716 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 3,875.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 795 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumbard & Kellner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amphenol Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $79.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $61.67 and a twelve month high of $82.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.86.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.45%.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total transaction of $53,118,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 967,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,057,889.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amphenol news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 129,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $10,596,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total transaction of $53,118,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 967,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,057,889.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 804,800 shares of company stock worth $65,769,622 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Amphenol from $93.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.36.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

