Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of AMPE opened at $0.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.48. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $7.03.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,996,074 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,578,000 after purchasing an additional 61,269 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,954,092 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,127 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,430,770 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after buying an additional 66,375 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 998.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,035,413 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850,138 shares during the period. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of therapies to treat prevalent inflammatory conditions. Its product pipeline includes new uses for approved drugs and new molecular entities for important therapeutic areas, including metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation and sexual dysfunction and CNS disease.

