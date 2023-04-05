Analysts Set Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Target Price at $43.80

Shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.80.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $27.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th.

In other Maxar Technologies news, Director Eddy Zervigon sold 17,837 shares of Maxar Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total value of $917,713.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,369.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Eddy Zervigon sold 17,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total value of $917,713.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,369.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Biggs C. Porter sold 96,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $4,946,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 259,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,396,717.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,037 shares of company stock worth $6,695,135 in the last quarter. 2.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Maxar Technologies by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MAXR opened at $51.39 on Wednesday. Maxar Technologies has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $51.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.25.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.68). Maxar Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.35% and a negative return on equity of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $326.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.56 million. Research analysts anticipate that Maxar Technologies will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.97%.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

