Analysts Set Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) Target Price at $1,225.00

Shares of Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,225.00.

Several research firms recently commented on PGPHF. Barclays dropped their target price on Partners Group from CHF 990 to CHF 950 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Partners Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup downgraded Partners Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Partners Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th.

Partners Group stock opened at $927.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $933.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $915.77. Partners Group has a 52 week low of $753.75 and a 52 week high of $1,272.39.

Partners Group Holding AG engages in investments in private markets with growth and development potential. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Private Debt, Private Real Estate, and Private Infrastructure. The Private Equity segment includes investments made in private from non-publicly traded companies.

