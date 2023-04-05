Analysts Set The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) Target Price at $46.00

Shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CHEF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st.

Insider Activity

In other Chefs’ Warehouse news, Director Katherine Oliver bought 982 shares of Chefs’ Warehouse stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.54 per share, with a total value of $29,990.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 32,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,480.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Chefs’ Warehouse

Chefs’ Warehouse Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHEF stock opened at $34.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.57 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 1-year low of $28.70 and a 1-year high of $42.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.75.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $791.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.26 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 15.74%. Chefs’ Warehouse’s quarterly revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chefs’ Warehouse will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chefs’ Warehouse

(Get Rating)

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc engages in the distribution of specialty food products. It operates through Food Product Distribution segment. The Food Product Distribution segment operates primarily in the United States. The company was founded by Christopher Pappas and John D. Pappas in 1985 and is headquartered in Ridgefield, CT.

Featured Stories

