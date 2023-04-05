Analysts’ Upgrades for April 5th (ACN, ACXIF, ALSN, BROS, CI, CLNE, CMC, COP, DAR, DEI)

Analysts’ upgrades for Wednesday, April 5th:

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) was upgraded by analysts at Edward Jones from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Acciona (OTCMKTS:ACXIF) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $37.00 price target on the stock.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating. The firm currently has $350.00 price target on the stock.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. Raymond James currently has $6.00 target price on the stock.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $60.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $56.00.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a sell rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $105.00 price target on the stock.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. Piper Sandler currently has $15.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $13.00.

Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a sell rating to a buy rating.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a sell rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $1,206.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $538.00.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) was upgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $25.00 price target on the stock.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Insurance Australia Group (OTCMKTS:IAUGY) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) was upgraded by analysts at Lifesci Capital from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) was upgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $8.00 price target on the stock.

IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Bank of America Co. currently has $27.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $29.00.

Luye Pharma Group (OTCMKTS:LYPHF) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an underperform rating to a neutral rating.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a hold rating to a buy rating. Argus currently has $270.00 price target on the stock.

Mirvac Group (OTCMKTS:MRVGF) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Neoen (OTCMKTS:NOSPF) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPF) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Seaboard (NYSE:SEB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $59.00 target price on the stock.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a hold rating to a buy rating.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an underweight rating to an overweight rating. Morgan Stanley currently has $15.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $14.00.

Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) was upgraded by analysts at Edward Jones from a hold rating to a buy rating.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating. They currently have $630.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $615.00.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. Robert W. Baird currently has $60.00 price target on the stock.

