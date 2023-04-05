Analyzing SpringBig (NASDAQ:SBIG) & Luokung Technology (NASDAQ:LKCO)

SpringBig (NASDAQ:SBIG – Get Rating) and Luokung Technology (NASDAQ:LKCO – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for SpringBig and Luokung Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SpringBig 0 0 2 0 3.00 Luokung Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

SpringBig presently has a consensus target price of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 611.01%. Given SpringBig’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe SpringBig is more favorable than Luokung Technology.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SpringBig N/A N/A -11.27% Luokung Technology N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SpringBig and Luokung Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares SpringBig and Luokung Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SpringBig $26.63 million 0.60 -$13.08 million N/A N/A Luokung Technology $145.07 million 0.18 -$68.80 million N/A N/A

SpringBig has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Luokung Technology.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.5% of SpringBig shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.4% of Luokung Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of SpringBig shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.7% of Luokung Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

SpringBig has a beta of 2.37, meaning that its stock price is 137% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Luokung Technology has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SpringBig beats Luokung Technology on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SpringBig

SpringBig Holdings, Inc. operates a software platform that provides customer loyalty and marketing automation solutions to cannabis retailers and brands in the United States and Canada. The company's platform connects consumers with retailers and brands through SMS marketing, emails, customer feedback system, and loyalty programs to support retailers and brands customer engagement and retention. Its reporting and analytics offerings deliver insights that clients utilize to understand their customer base, purchasing habits, and trends. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Luokung Technology

Luokung Technology Corp. operates as a graphics data processing technology company. It engages in the provision of interactive location-based services. The firm’s products include a location-based service, under the Luokung brand. It provides personalized and specific services to long distance travelers on the train and at the destination. The company was founded on October 27, 2009 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

