Andrew Harrington Purchases 1,372 Shares of Maven Income and Growth VCT PLC (LON:MIG1) Stock

Maven Income and Growth VCT PLC (LON:MIG1 – Get Rating) insider Andrew Harrington bought 1,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 44 ($0.55) per share, with a total value of £603.68 ($749.73).

Andrew Harrington also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 3rd, Andrew Harrington acquired 44,342 shares of Maven Income and Growth VCT stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 45 ($0.56) per share, for a total transaction of £19,953.90 ($24,781.30).

Shares of MIG1 remained flat at GBX 41 ($0.51) during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,753. Maven Income and Growth VCT PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 39.20 ($0.49) and a 52 week high of GBX 47 ($0.58). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 40.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 40.78. The company has a market cap of £58.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,100.00 and a beta of 0.04.

Maven Income and Growth VCT PLC is a venture capital trust fund. The fund invests in management buy-in, buy-out, buy & build and replacement capital. The fund does not invest in hostile public to private transactions. It invests in containers and packing; construction and engineering; transportation; consumer durables and apparel; hotels; media; retail; healthcare; telecommunication services sectors, industrials, non-financials, energy services, financials, consumer goods and services.

