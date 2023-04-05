Andrew James King Sells 5,000 Shares of Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) Stock

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) insider Andrew James King sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $116,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,593.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Andrew James King also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 10th, Andrew James King sold 2,392 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $56,810.00.

On Tuesday, January 31st, Andrew James King sold 3,244 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $80,061.92.

Chinook Therapeutics Stock Down 0.3 %

Chinook Therapeutics stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.29. 336,672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,080. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.13 and a 200 day moving average of $22.80. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.41 and a 1-year high of $27.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 0.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chinook Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KDNY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.13). Chinook Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,065.68% and a negative return on equity of 40.61%. The business had revenue of $5.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. The business’s revenue was down 90.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

KDNY has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Chinook Therapeutics from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Chinook Therapeutics from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Chinook Therapeutics from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Institutional Trading of Chinook Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Chinook Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chinook Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Chinook Therapeutics by 16.1% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chinook Therapeutics Company Profile

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

