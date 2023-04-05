Anupam Pahuja Sells 2,844 Shares of Startek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) Stock

Startek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) Director Anupam Pahuja sold 2,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total value of $11,603.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Thursday, January 26th, Anupam Pahuja sold 3,000 shares of Startek stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total value of $12,780.00.

Shares of SRT stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.70. 13,529 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,444. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.72. Startek, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $4.58. The stock has a market cap of $149.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.67 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Startek during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Startek in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Startek in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Startek in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Startek in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 16.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SRT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Startek in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Startek in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.

Startek, Inc is a global business process outsourcing company that provides Omni channel customer interactions, technology and back-office support solutions. It operates under the Startek and Aegis brands, which helps the large global companies to connect emotionally with their customers, solve issues, and improve net promoter scores and other customer-facing performance metrics.

