AON (NYSE:AON) Given New $321.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $320.00 to $321.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.67% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of AON from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of AON from $320.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Friday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $317.00.

AON Price Performance

Shares of AON stock opened at $318.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $65.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $308.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $299.27. AON has a one year low of $246.21 and a one year high of $341.98.

Insider Transactions at AON

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.22. AON had a return on equity of 1,165.31% and a net margin of 20.75%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.71 earnings per share. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AON will post 14.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Christa Davies sold 617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.36, for a total value of $196,428.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,571 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $63,535,423.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.59, for a total transaction of $311,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,216 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $378,893.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,389 shares of company stock valued at $22,664,130. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AON

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in AON by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,034,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,830,890,000 after acquiring an additional 111,820 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in AON by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,021,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,204,600,000 after acquiring an additional 21,190 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in AON by 106,777.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,817,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $845,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814,643 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in AON by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,656,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $797,363,000 after acquiring an additional 70,574 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in AON by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,223,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,355,000 after acquiring an additional 620,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It operates through Global Professional Services Firm segment. The Global Professional Services Firm segment involves in the provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, health and wealth through four principal products and services.

