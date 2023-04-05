Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Acquired by Boston Common Asset Management LLC

Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $8,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in AON by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AON by 134.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AON by 16.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in AON by 46.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in AON by 5.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AON Stock Performance

Shares of AON stock traded up $2.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $321.73. 126,977 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 837,199. The firm has a market cap of $66.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $308.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $299.27. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $246.21 and a twelve month high of $341.98.

AON Dividend Announcement

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. AON had a return on equity of 1,165.31% and a net margin of 20.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.71 EPS. Analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 14.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on AON from $339.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on AON from $320.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. TheStreet upgraded AON from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on AON in a research report on Friday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on AON from $320.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $317.00.

Insider Transactions at AON

In related news, CFO Christa Davies sold 617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.36, for a total transaction of $196,428.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,571 shares in the company, valued at $63,535,423.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AON news, CFO Christa Davies sold 617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.36, for a total value of $196,428.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,535,423.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.59, for a total transaction of $311,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,893.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,389 shares of company stock valued at $22,664,130 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

About AON

(Get Rating)

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It operates through Global Professional Services Firm segment. The Global Professional Services Firm segment involves in the provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, health and wealth through four principal products and services.

