Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in AON were worth $5,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in AON in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in AON in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AON in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of AON during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AON stock opened at $318.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $308.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $299.27. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $246.21 and a 12-month high of $341.98.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. AON had a return on equity of 1,165.31% and a net margin of 20.75%. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 14.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. AON’s payout ratio is 18.48%.

In other AON news, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.11, for a total transaction of $6,263,298.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 179,571 shares in the company, valued at $54,788,907.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.59, for a total value of $311,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,216 shares in the company, valued at $378,893.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.11, for a total value of $6,263,298.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 179,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,788,907.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,389 shares of company stock worth $22,664,130. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of AON in a report on Friday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of AON from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AON from $339.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of AON from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $315.45.

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It operates through Global Professional Services Firm segment. The Global Professional Services Firm segment involves in the provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, health and wealth through four principal products and services.

