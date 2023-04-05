APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Bought by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 1,088.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 68,920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,120 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in APA were worth $3,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in APA by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in APA by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 24,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in APA in the third quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in APA by 7.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in APA by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 25,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. 80.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APA. Truist Financial decreased their target price on APA from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on APA from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on APA from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on APA from $61.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on APA from $57.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.31.

APA opened at $38.00 on Wednesday. APA Co. has a 12 month low of $30.15 and a 12 month high of $51.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.53, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.64.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.04. APA had a return on equity of 198.44% and a net margin of 34.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. APA’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that APA Co. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. APA’s payout ratio is 9.26%.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

