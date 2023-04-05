Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Boston Common Asset Management LLC

Boston Common Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,500 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 18,382 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $16,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Applied Materials by 1.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,122,174 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $829,935,000 after purchasing an additional 154,413 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Applied Materials by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,004,320 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $637,253,000 after purchasing an additional 63,907 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in Applied Materials by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,224,697 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $509,890,000 after purchasing an additional 74,236 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,311,447 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $435,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,029 shares in the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Applied Materials from $126.00 to $139.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays downgraded Applied Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. KGI Securities upgraded Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.16.

AMAT stock traded down $3.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,526,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,454,729. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.45 and a 200 day moving average of $104.15. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $125.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 55.08%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

Applied Materials declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, March 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $40,640.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,297,770.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $3,671,666.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 194,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,228,960.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $40,640.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,297,770.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,634 shares of company stock worth $4,512,426. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

