Archford Capital Strategies LLC Boosts Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,587 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,166,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,314,735,000 after buying an additional 406,844 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,689,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,565,540,000 after buying an additional 256,512 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,158,876 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,200,398,000 after buying an additional 135,437 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,199,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,115,564,000 after purchasing an additional 153,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,045,569 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,208,216,000 after purchasing an additional 32,043 shares during the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMO has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $620.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $690.00 to $711.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $640.45.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total transaction of $584,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,655,579.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 7,500 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.49, for a total value of $4,083,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,292,980.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total value of $584,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,807 shares in the company, valued at $8,655,579.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,100 shares of company stock worth $16,966,971. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:TMO opened at $576.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $561.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $545.49. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $475.77 and a twelve month high of $618.35. The company has a market capitalization of $222.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.79.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $0.21. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.94%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

