Archford Capital Strategies LLC Buys 1,327 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 34.5% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 8,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TXN shares. Benchmark increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.70.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Trading Down 2.0 %

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total value of $557,424.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,139,036.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $212,004.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,363,171.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total value of $557,424.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at $2,139,036.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $180.40 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $144.46 and a 12-month high of $186.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $176.54 and its 200-day moving average is $170.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $163.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.06% and a net margin of 43.68%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.77%.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

