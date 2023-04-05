Archford Capital Strategies LLC Has $1.28 Million Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,296 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 112,606 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,829,000 after acquiring an additional 36,524 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Intuit by 1,116.6% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,266 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,331,000 after purchasing an additional 14,929 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Intuit by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 31,475 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Intuit by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,579 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in Intuit by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 8,659 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on INTU shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $459.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $457.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $487.47.

Intuit Stock Up 0.0 %

Intuit stock opened at $440.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $123.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $339.36 and a twelve month high of $498.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $417.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $403.68.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.76. Intuit had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.75%.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 597 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $238,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 597 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $238,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total transaction of $229,652.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,863. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,925 shares of company stock valued at $3,258,123. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Further Reading

