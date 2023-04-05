Archford Capital Strategies LLC Has $1.55 Million Stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,194 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBDQ. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,418,000. CORDA Investment Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 968,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,364,000 after buying an additional 154,928 shares in the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 334,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,133,000 after buying an additional 111,109 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 179,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,323,000 after buying an additional 86,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,420,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,272,000 after buying an additional 59,075 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IBDQ opened at $24.58 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.33. iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $23.86 and a 52 week high of $25.35.

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (IBDQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2024 and Jan 1, 2026. IBDQ was launched on Mar 12, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.