Archford Capital Strategies LLC Purchases 5,837 Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 107,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,837 shares during the period. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Archford Capital Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.18% of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF worth $5,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 4,181.7% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,678,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,666,000 after acquiring an additional 10,428,690 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 519.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 804,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,561,000 after buying an additional 674,580 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,005,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,033,000. Finally, Sentinus LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,150,000.

Shares of XT opened at $52.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.41. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 1-year low of $42.63 and a 1-year high of $60.18.

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

