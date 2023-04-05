Archford Capital Strategies LLC Raises Stock Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,231 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $2,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABC. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. J2 Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 9,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,574,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,695,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.22, for a total value of $300,567.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,176,229.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,574,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,695,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,633 shares of company stock worth $4,490,081. Corporate insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

ABC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Argus upped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.46.

NYSE ABC opened at $162.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.30. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52 week low of $135.14 and a 52 week high of $174.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $157.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.17.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.09. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 597.57%. The company had revenue of $62.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 23.54%.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

