Archford Capital Strategies LLC Sells 1,865 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC cut its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,865 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 1.0% of Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 57,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 13,717 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 598,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,121,000 after acquiring an additional 32,412 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 52,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, First Merchants Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $45.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.23. The company has a market cap of $108.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.42 and a fifty-two week high of $47.84.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

